Hasan Ali bowled his heart out on the final day of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test in Rawalpindi and pulled off a heist for the home team. Chasing 370 for victory, the Proteas side got off to a stellar start with Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen batting brilliantly on the penultimate day. At stumps on Day 4, the visitors were 127/1 and needed just 243 runs on the final day to clinch the game and level the series 1-1. However, their hopes were shattered by Ali, who made the red cherry talk and claimed his second five-fer of the game. Thanks to his efforts, South Africa were bundled out for 274, losing the match by 95 runs. Rishabh Pant Wins ICC Player of the Month Award for January; Shabnim Ismail Claims Women’s Top Honour.

Although Ali bowled several magnificent deliveries to take a 10-wicket haul in the game, his in-swinger to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen stands heads and shoulder above all. Dussen, playing on 48 off 96 balls, looked well set on the crease but he couldn’t do anything against Ali’s dream delivery. It was a massive in-swinger which pierced the batsman’s defences and sent the off-stump cartwheeling. The right-arm pacer was ecstatic with the dismissal as he unleashed his trademark celebrations.

With this triumph, Pakistan consolidate their fifth position in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship team standings while South Africa remained at the sixth spot. However, the result doesn’t matter much as both side are out of the race of making a place in the finals. Meanwhile, the two sides will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series which gets underway on February 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

