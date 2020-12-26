26 Dec, 04:39 (IST) NZ 19/2 in 13 Overs | Shaheen Afridi Dents Kiwis Early On Pakistan are off to a good start after having deciding to bowl first. Shaheen Afridi picked both the wickets to fall as he removed Tom Latham in the first over and then Tom Blundell in the 11th over. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are now looking to steer the ship for Kiwis.

Pakistan and New Zealand meet in the longer format of the game. After the three-match T20I series, which New Zealand won by 2-1, the focus shifts now shifts to two-match Test series. The first Test takes place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship and both the sides will be keen to add some valuable points. Meanwhile stay on this page for Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test live score updates and commentary. How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode App? Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs NZ Boxing Day Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

Pakistan will miss the services of Babar Azam, who continues to recover from the thumb injury. Babar missed the three-match T20I series as well. In his absence, wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the visiting side. New Zealand, on the other hand, will see the return of captain Kane Williamson who is back from his paternity leave. The Kiwis start as favourites to win the Test series.

Pakistan have impressive pacer attack in form of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah. However, it is the batting that lacks the depth and it is cause of concern for the visitors. NZ vs Pak Test Series 2020-21: Mohammad Rizwan Says 'Can't Express My Happiness at Being Named Captain for 1st Test'.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.