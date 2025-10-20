Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Pakistan National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second and last Test of the PAK vs SA 2025 two-match series. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and the action on Day 1 (Monday, October 20) will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. South Africa had headed into the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 with loads of confidence as the defending world Test champions against a side which had finished in bottom spot in the WTC (World Test Championship) standings in the last edition. But Shan Masood and co produced a stellar performance, especially with the ball in hand, as Pakistan stunned South Africa to gain an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match affair. Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Pakistan will start the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 with a lot of confidence and momentum on their side and will hope for Noman Ali to work his magic again. The 39-year-old spinner took 10 wickets across two innings in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 and scripted the win for his side. South African spinner Senuran Muthusamy also had a great match where he scalped five-wicket hauls in both innings, but it was the batting department that let the Proteas down. South Africa will have some work to do as they hope to bounce back and level the series 1-1 while Pakistan aim for a whitewash. Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd Test 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA Test Match?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen