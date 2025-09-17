Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The Pakistan national cricket team are set to face the United Arab Emirates national cricket team in the Group A fixture of the Asia Cup 2025. The Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is a must-win game for both countries. Meanwhile, fans can check the You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team match scorecard here. A win for either side will help them to qualify for the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Pakistan Cancel Press Conference on Eve of Asia Cup 2025 Match vs UAE Amid Boycott Talks Following IND vs PAK Handshake Controversy.

There has been controversy around the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match. The match remains uncertain as Pakistan has threatened to boycott it if match referee Andy Pycroft, who was the official for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, is not removed from the Asia Cup panel. But ICC rejected the appeal, and clarified their stance as well. That is why, the stance from the end of Pakistan remain unclear and there is a possibility that they can boycott the match. This comes at the back of 'handshake row' that took place during the India vs Pakistan match, where the Indian cricketers avoided handshake with their Pakistan counterparts.

Should this clash go ahead, both teams will look to put in their best foot forward in a bid to come out on top. India have already qualified from Group A and only one more spot remains. Oman aren't in contention after losing both matches so far and having a poor NRR (Net Run Rate). The winner of the PAK vs UAE match will join India in the Super 4 stage from Group A. And should Pakistan end up boycotting the PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match, then Muhammad Waseem's United Arab Emirates will secure a Super 4 spot. Pakistan Cricket Team Reportedly Yet To Leave Hotel for UAE Match Amid Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Calls.

Squads:

United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.