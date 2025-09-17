Pakistan national cricket team earlier threatened to boycott the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE, if match referee Andy Pycroft was not removed from the panel of referees of Asia Cup 2025 by ICC. But ICC rejected their appeal and clarified their stance. Although no reaction was given from the Pakistan camp as of then, new development suggests that despite the Pakistan vs UAE match starting from 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), the Pakistan cricketers have not left the hotel even at 6:00 PM IST. Tension builds up in anticipation that Pakistan are considering boycotting the Asia Cup 2025. If they don't play the match against UAE, it will be considered a forfeit and Pakistan will out of Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of Asia Cup 2025 If They Boycott Match Against UAE.

Pakistan Cricket Team Reportedly Yet To Leave Hotel for UAE Match

They haven't yet left hotel https://t.co/gLHXbmjYtK — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)