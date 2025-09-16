Pakistan have cancelled their press conference on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE (United Arab Emirates) on Tuesday, September 16. The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan National Cricket Team are in a must-win situation against the UAE with one win and one defeat from two matches so far in the Asia Cup 2025. The IND vs PAK handshake controversy has grabbed headlines all over and the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) had earlier threatened to boycott the UAE clash if match referee Andy Pycroft, who they accused of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws regarding the spirit of cricket, wasn't removed from the Asia Cup 2025. Earlier, it was reported that the ICC had rejected PCB's request for the removal of Andy Pycroft from the panel of referees. Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan Cancel Press Conference on Eve of Asia Cup 2025 Match vs UAE

Pakistan cricket team cancels it's pre match presser ahead of UAE game. Apparently, no one wants to front questions on whether @TheRealPCB will boycott the tournament since it's crystal clear Andy Pycroft isn't going anywhere.#IndiaVsPakistan #AsiaCup — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 16, 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss and after the match, the Indian cricketers walked back to the dressing room and avoided the post-match customary handshake with Pakistan players who were out waiting on the field. As a mark of protest, Pakistan did not send captain Salman Ali Agha to the post-match presentation. After the Indian players did not shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) president, called out the Men in Blue without naming them on social media and bashed them for showing 'lack of sportsmanship.' Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf Targets Suryakumar Yadav with Derogatory Remarks Amid IND vs PAK Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

The India National Cricket Team's refusal to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts has grown into a massive controversy and after initially threatening to boycott the UAE match, a report surfaced that claimed that Salman Ali Agha and co might take a U-turn and backtrack on their boycott decision in a bid to avoid being sanctioned by the ICC.

