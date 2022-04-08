The Gujarat Titans will be looking to claim their third win on the bounce when they take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. The pitch at Brabourne Stadium is batting friendly and will suit the Titans, who have scored big in their first two encounters. Hardik Pandya as captain, did not strike confidence before the start of the IPL, but he has led his troops well. The way he rotated his bowlers against Delhi Capitals was brilliant as they defended a score of 171. Opponents of Punjab have two wins and a defeat so far and they remain an unpredictable team to face. If they can build some consistency in their game, they can be a force to reckon with. Batting remains their strong point as well; hence toss will play a crucial role in this match. PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 16.

Liam Livingstone was the star of the show in Punjab’s win over Chennai as he blasted a 32 ball 60. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal in the top of the order are the other batting mainstays of this Punjab Kings side and getting them early will be on Gujarat’s top priority. Rahul Chahar and Kagiso Rabada are two of the leading wicket-takers in this format and Punjab have the privilege to unleash them both against Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans may not have the superstars of the T20 format but they have the workhorses who can get you the wins. The likes of Shubhman Gill and Hardik Pandya are consistent performers, while hard-hitting batsmen of the calibre of Vijay Shankar and David Miller can power the team to a big score. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been amongst the wickets in the opening games and will be aided well by Lockie Ferguson. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

