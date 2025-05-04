A splendid showdown is on the cards as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 on May 4. The race for the IPL 2025 playoffs is heating up with every passing game and teams would not want to take any opposition lightly at this stage of the tournament. The scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is set to host the PBKS vs LSG clash, which will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match, let us take a look at what the likely XIs and impact subs might be for this clash. PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings are placed fourth on the IPL 2025 points table, with six wins in 10 matches and will aim to boost their playoff hopes with a win over Lucknow Super Giants. The Shreyas Iyer-led side enter this contest on the back of a sensational win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Lucknow Super Giants, in contrast, had lost to Mumbai Indians in their last outing in IPL 2025. Placed sixth on the IPL 2025 points table, Rishabh Pant and his men would be well aware of how important every game is from here on if they are to make the playoffs. Punjab Kings had beaten Lucknow Super Giants the last time these two teams met in IPL 2025. PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 54.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are likely to retain the players who won them the game against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on April 30. This, until there's any injury to anyone or any other late development. The opening combination of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has been pretty successful for Punjab Kings and should they bat first, the two youngsters would look to give the side a good start inside the powerplay. Shreyas Iyer has been superb in the middle-order and he will be the fulcrum around whom the batting will revolve. Nehal Wadhera will bat at number four and Punjab Kings would have Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis and Suryansh Shedge do the power-hitting. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh will be key in pace-friendly conditions in Dharamshala and he will be assisted by Marco Jansen and also Azmatullah Omarzai. Vijaykumar Vyshak or Xavier Bartlett will likely be the Impact Player in case they are batting first.

PBKS Likely XI vs CSK

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants have been among those teams that have heavily relied on the top order. And against Punjab Kings, a lot would depend on how the trio of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran perform. In case LSG are batting first, Mitchell Marsh will open with Aiden Markram as he has done so far in IPL 2025 and Nicholas Pooran, who has had a few low-scoring games, will come out at three. Rishabh Pant needs to find form and Lucknow Super Giants will dearly hope that their captain makes an impact with the bat in hand against Punjab Kings. Ayush Badoni at five has had a decent season, while the finishing responsibilities will lie with Abdul Samad and David Miller. Mayank Yadav will spearhead LSG's bowling attack alongside Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav, with Ravi Bishnoi being the sole spinner. The Impact Player, in case LSG would bat first, is likely to be Ravi Bishno,i who would replace Mitchell Marsh in the second innings.

LSG Likely XI vs PBKS

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk) Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Mayank Yadav,, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Yuvraj Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh

