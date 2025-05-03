Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Punjab Kings facing Lucknow Super Giants. The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Punjab will be playing their first match in Dharamsala this season. A win for the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will see the franchise strengthen their position in the standings, while a victory for Lucknow will see them enter the top five again. PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants.

With four matches remaining, Punjab needs two wins to ensure a place in the playoffs. The Rishabh Pant-led LSG, on the other hand, needs to secure three victories out of four to secure a place in the playoffs. In round one, Punjab thrashed Lucknow by eight wickets at the Ekana Stadium. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be eager to take revenge against a competitive PBKS side.

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated Punjab Kings when it comes to the head-to-head record in the IPL. The two teams have played five matches in the IPL so far, out of which Lucknow Super Giants have won three times while Punjab Kings have had just two victories.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Players

Shreyas Iyer Nicholas Pooran Prabhsimran Singh Mitchell Marsh Rishabh Pant Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Battles

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match offers fans the opportunity to witness some key player battles. Shreyas Iyer showed great form in the previous game for PBKS, where he slammed a match-winning half-century against Chennai Super Kings. His battle against Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Singh Rathi can have an impact on the outcome of this match. Also, how Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh fare against Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh and will be pretty interesting to watch.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played on Sunday, May 4. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala, will host the PBKS vs LSG match, and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Punjab Kings Allrounder Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of IPL 2025 With Fractured Finger.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the PBKS vs LSG live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to introduce Mitchell Marsh as an 'Impact Player' if they are to chase against Punjab Kings and Ravi Bishnoi in case of defending a total. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are likely to have Priyansh Arya and Vyshak Vijaykumar as the 'Impact Player' options.

