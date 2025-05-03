PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see in-form Punjab Kings lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4. The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). A win for Punjab will see the franchise rise to the top two of the points table, while a victory for LSG will see them enter the top five again. Sam Curran Gives Angry Stare Towards Punjab Kings Dug Out After Scoring 47-Ball 88 During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings need two wins to ensure a place in the playoffs, with four matches remaining, while Lucknow Super Giants will need to win three out of their final four IPL 2025 league games. Punjab Kings have been like a runaway train this season, given their solid performances across all departments, while Lucknow Super Kings have blown hot and cold this edition and will need to step up their game to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Punjab Kings Allrounder Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of IPL 2025 With Fractured Finger.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant (LSG)

Batters: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (PBKS), Ayush Badoni (LSG)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS), Mayank Yadav (LSG), Avesh Khan (LSG)

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rishabh Pant (LSG), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS), Mayank Yadav (LSG), Avesh Khan (LSG)

