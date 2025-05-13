Mumbai, May 13: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team effective from May 26, a day after the culmination of the PSL 2025 season. Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after Pakistan men’s team tour to New Zealand in April. PCB Postpones Multiple Domestic Tournaments Due to Security Reasons Amid Rising Tension Between India and Pakistan.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team," PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a release.

“Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!”

Hesson will replace Aqib Javed, who had served in the role on an interim basis for five months. Javed had stepped in following Gary Kirsten’s sudden resignation, which came just six months into his two-year contract. Javed has now been named director of High Performance. Hesson's first assignment is expected to be a five-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh, assuming the tour proceeds as planned. No India vs Pakistan Matches in ICC and ACC Events? BCCI Reportedly Set to Boycott PCB Across Tournaments After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

“To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket. Together, their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in the development, evolution and success of our national setup.” Naqvi said of Javed's appointment.

The 50-year-old previously served as New Zealand's head coach from 2012 to 2018, overseeing a successful period during which the team became a dominant force at home and reached their first-ever World Cup final in 2015, losing to Australia. He later took over as director of cricket for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL in 2019, a role he held until 2023.

Pakistan currently do not have a red-ball head coach, and there is no timeline for when one will be appointed. Javed had also served as interim Test coach during Pakistan’s tour of South Africa and the home series against West Indies earlier this year, following Jason Gillespie’s resignation midway through his tenure. Pakistan’s next Test series is scheduled for October at home against South Africa.

