The tension between India and Pakistan has risen to an all-time high after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. There has been speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting not to club India and Pakistan in the same group for any further global events. IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians Players, Umpires To Wear Black Armbands for Paying Homage to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims.

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral cricket since 2013. The two arch-rivals are facing each other in the ICC or ACC tournaments. The last time India and Pakistan played against each other was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, which the Men in Blue won. It is to be noted that India decided not to travel to the neighbouring country for the mega event due to a security decision. The apex cricket body (ICC ) then decided to go with a hybrid model, with Indian cricket team matches being played in Dubai. BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mutually agreed that further ICC and ACC events will be held in a hybrid model if India or Pakistan is hosting a tournament.

Since the Pahalgam attack, the BCCI has forced its long-standing stance of not playing bilateral series with Pakistan. At least 26 innocent lives were lost, and several were injured when militants brutally fired at Indian tourists. This heinous incident has sent shockwaves around the world. Speaking on the devastating incident, BCCI vice-president Shukla condemned the attack. Rajeev Shukla added that whatever the Indian government says, they will do it. "We are with the victims and we condemn it," Shukla told Sports Tak, as quoted by Mint.

"Whatever our government says, we'll do it. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government's stand. And, we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But, when it comes to ICC events, we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will do it,” Rajeev Shukla added.

No India vs Pakistan Matches in ICC and ACC Events?

The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be held in India. The window for the mega event is September and October. The Pakistan women's cricket team has qualified for the tournament, and there will be no groupings involved. The showpiece event will be held in an all-play-all round-robin format. According to Cricbuzz, Pakistan's matches will be held in a neutral venue because the BCCI has been designated host. Virat Kohli Condemns 'Heinous' Pahalgam Terror Attack, Ace India Cricketer Prays For Justice To Be Served For Cruel Act.

Before the Women's World Cup, there will be the men's Asia Cup, and India is the host of the ACC tournament. As per Cricbuzz, the tournament might be held in a neutral country during September. There is no official confirmation or update provided by the ACC or ICC regarding the India vs Pakistan matches in the marquee tournaments. However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has made it clear that they will follow the government's instructions, and any final decision on the Ind-Pak matches might not come soon, with both countries having diplomatic tension.

