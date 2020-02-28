Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of PZ vs LQ on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Peshawar Zalmi will be eyeing a second consecutive place in the final (Photo: @PeshawarZalmi/Twitter)

In the 11th match of Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars. This is the second match of the day. Lahore Qalandars once again find themselves at the bottom of the PSL points table and the franchise will be looking to make quick amendments to open their winning account. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for free live streaming of Peshawar vs Lahore T20 match in PSL 2020. We will also help you with streaming details on Cricketgateway and live telecast details on DSport, Gazi TV along with match timings. Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

While Lahore Qalandars are placed last on the PSL 2020 points table and team standings, Peshawar Zalmi are at fifth spot. Lahore Qalandars lost their opening match against Multan Sultans and then Islamabad United defeated them by just one wicket in a closely-fought encounter. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When to Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 11th match of PSL 2020 will take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. The match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 28, 2020 (Friday) and will start at 08:30 PM IST and 08:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Peshawar and Qalandars.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Islamabad United vs Quetta

Gladiators, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have played three matches sin PSL 2020 thus far and have managed to win just one match. The lone victory so far for Zalmi came against Quetta Gladiators while they have lost against Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.