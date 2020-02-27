Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for PES vs LAH Clash in PSL Season 5

Lahore Qalandars (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lahore Qalandars will be locking horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the match 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The match will be played on February 28 (Friday) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both the sides haven’t enjoyed a great outing in the tournament till yet and will aim to make a turnaround in the next game. meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PES vs LAH match. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

The Daren Sammy-led United have won just one of the three games they played and are in the penultimate position of the team standings. Nevertheless, the likes of Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz have displayed good form in the tournament and will have the onus of delivering in the next game too. While the Qalandars have not won a single game in the tournament and will be chasing their maiden win. For them, Mohammad Hafeez and pacer Shaheen Afridi looked good in the side’s previous outing and will eye to make a mark again.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Kamran Akmal (PES) and Tom Banton (PES) should be elected as the wicket-keepers for this match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – You should ideally go for four batsmen in your team and they must be Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Chris Lynn (LAH), Umar Amin (PES) and Imam-ul-Haq(PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammed Hafeez (LAH) should be selected as the all-rounder in your team.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots in your team must be filled by Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Rahat Ali (PES), Wahab Riaz (PES) and Hasan Ali (PES).

Kamran Akmal (PES) has scored a century in this edition of the tournament and should be eleced as the captain while Mohammed Hafeez should be made vice-captain.