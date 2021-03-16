Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna and Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya can get maiden ODI call-ups after impressing in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. While Krishna scalped 14 wickets in seven games, the southpaw scored 338 runs in five outings, including two brilliant centuries. Although any official announcement is yet to come, Cricbuzz reported that the duo could be named in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against England, starting from March 23. With the Three Lions being the top-ranked ODI team, Krishna and Pandya will have an excellent opportunity to prove their mettle if selected in the squad. Ishan Kishan, Latest From IPL Supply Line, Already Had a Taste of Quality International Bowlers While Playing for Mumbai Indians.

Krishna, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been one of the prolific performers in India’s domestic circuit over the years. The 25-year-old can bowl at a good pace, and his ability to extract extra bounce makes him even more lethal. He would join the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini in the pace department. Mohammed Shami, who fractured his arm during the Test series against Australia last December, might be back for the ODI series. However, Jasprit Bumrah, who recently announced his wedding with Sanjana Ganesan, is likely to get an extended leave. India vs England T20I Series 2021: Remaining Three Games to Take Place Behind Closed Doors amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

Speaking of Krunal Pandya, the 29-year-old has been a cornerstone of five-time IPL champions over the years. The southpaw, Hardik Pandya's elder brother, is a handy left-arm spinner and a dashing lower-order batsman. Moreover, he has already represented India in 18 T20Is and is familiar with the grind of international cricket. With Ravindra Jadeja, who injured his thumb during the Australia Test series, likely to take some more time to gain full fitness, the senior Pandya can occupy the crucial number seven spot.

While Krishna and Pandya are likely to get selected, openers Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal are expected to get overlooked despite a dream season. With Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul already in contention for the two opening slots, the selectors wouldn’t focus on another top-order batsman.

