After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Super League 2021 returns back to action with a match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 09, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming to resume their campaign with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. PSL 2021 New Schedule: Pakistan Super League 6 to Resume in Abu Dhabi From June 9 With Final on June 24.

Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament returns after a three-month hiatus as it was postponed a number of times due to several reasons. However, the competition will now be officially held in the United Arab Emirates under strict precautions. PSL 2021 resumes on June 09 with the playoffs and finals scheduled to be played later in the month.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 09, 2021 (Wednesday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).