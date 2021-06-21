Multan Sultans will take on Islamabad United in the first playoff game of the Pakistan Super League 2021 season. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 21, 2021 (Monday). Both sides will be looking to book a place in the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2021 Qualifier live streaming, can scroll down below. PSL 2021: Danish Aziz's Blitzkrieg Knock Helps Karachi Kings Secure Playoff Berth.

The teams have been the two best sides in PSL 2021 and finished the league stage in the top two positions on the points table. However, Islamabad United have had the upper hand on Multan Sultans this season, winning both their encounters so far and will hope to continue their winning run. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans will hope to end their poor run against Islamabad and book a place in the finals.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Qualifier Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Qualifier match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2021 (Monday) and will begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Qualifier Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Qualifier clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Qualifier Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Qualifier match online for fans in India.

