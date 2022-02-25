Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will face off against each other in Eliminator 2 of Pakistan Super League 2022. The PSL 2022 playoff clash will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 25, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim for a final berth. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Mohammad Hasnain’s Bowling Action Found Illegal, Pakistan Pacer Suspended from PSL 2022 and International Cricket.

Lahore Qalandars lost to reigning champions Multan Sultans in the first qualifier but will have another opportunity to make it to the summit clash in eliminator 2. Meanwhile, Islamabad United booked their place after defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator. Both sides will be aiming to join Multan Sultans in the finals of PSL 2022.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2022 (Friday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match on SonyLIV app and website.

