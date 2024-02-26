PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number 13, Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Islamabad United. After a jittery start to their PSL 2024 campaign, Peshawar Zalmi have bounced back to register two back-to-back wins. On the contrary, Islamabad United have faced two back-to-back defeats after winning their opening encounter. Meanwhile, for PZ vs IU PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. PSL 2024 Points Table Updated.

Peshawar Zalmi have now made their way up to the fourth spot on the PSL 2024 points table and now will be looking to break into the top three after tonight’s fixture. Islamabad United are in the fifth spot currently and they will be looking to collect two valuable points from this game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 26, 2024 (Monday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

