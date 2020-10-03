Abu Dhabi, October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday as skipper Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten half century to send a warning signal to other teams. After RR opted to bat, all-rounder Mahipal Lomror top-scored for the team with 47 off 39 balls, hitting three sixes and a four in his knock.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler for RCB, returning impressive figures of 3/24 in four overs. Chasing the target, skipper Kohli made unbeaten 72 (53 balls), while Devdutt Padikkal scored 63 (45 balls) as RCB reached home comfortably with five balls to spare. Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Ravi Ashwin Comes in For DC As Dinesh Karthik Opts to Field First.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 47; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/24).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 158 for 2 in 19.1 overs (Virat Kohli 72 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 63; Jofra Archer 1/18).

