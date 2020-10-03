Royal Challengers Bangalore has won their third game in the Indian Premier League 2020. Quite contrary to the expectations Virat Kohli and men have climbed to the top of the IPL 2020 points table. Post this, the fans took to social media and posted a few tweets and memes not just to troll the opponents were also surprised to see RCB win the game against the Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets and that too with five balls to spare. The match was held at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it was the RCB who walked away with the last laugh. RCB vs RR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Shine as Royal Challengers Bangalore Win by Eight Wickets.

Talking about the game, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first. Mahipal Lamror fell three runs short of a half-century and made way to the pavilion on the score 154 runs for the loss of six wickets. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were the ones who scored a half-century and led RCB to a stunning win. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by the netizens below:

Aisa pehli baar hua hai 12-13 saalo mai. 2020 it is. Great going for #RCB #PlayBold https://t.co/BIJe63ShLK — Vidit (@Mr_Vidit) October 3, 2020

Another one:

Table Topper

Hilarous

Last one

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their next game against the Delhi Capitals on October 5, 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The team would be hoping to continue with their winning momentum.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).