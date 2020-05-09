Rajasthan Royals Ask Netizens to Narrate Best Sportsmanship Instance, Social Media Users Talk About MS Dhoni Helping Faf Du Plessis & More (Read Tweets)

Netizens narrate best sportsmanship moments (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the menace of coronavirus, the live-action has been called off for an indefinite period of time. The IPL teams have been trying to keep their fans hooked to social media pages. A while ago we told you how Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals participated in the Roses are Red Challenge. Now in the latest tweet, Rajasthan Royals asked their fans to narrate the best sportsmanship incident that they remember. From MS Dhoni helping out Faf du Plessis, to Ajinkya Rahane asking the Afghanistan players to join the victory celebration after losing, the netizens posted heartwarming incidents that happened over the years. Virat Kohli’s Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans.

Sportsmanship and cricket have gone hand-in-hand. The netizens also spoke about how Virat Kohli asked the fans to stop booing for Steve Smith and David Warner. The incident happened during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which happened last year in England. Now, check out the tweet below:

One moment of sportsmanship on the field that you will always remember? 🤔#HallaBol — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 9, 2020

Reactions:

It is one of those occasions where the perfect example of sportsmanship on the cricket field was witnessed.@msdhoni @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/TiKnENSHPu — ROMALI ROSALIN PATRA (@Romali_Rosalin) May 9, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane

When @ajinkyarahane88 ask the Afghan team for the victory photo opportunity and also handed over the trophy to the debutants to boost their morale... pic.twitter.com/m5x8LUVPk0 — raghualms7 (@raghualms7) May 9, 2020

Kane Williamson consoles Carlos Braithwaite

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Steve smith and virat kohli. Worldcup 2019 — Professor (@burnitdown017) May 9, 2020

Rajasthan Royals was in the news for paying tribute to the frontline workers i.e the medical staff who have been working relentlessly with the patients of the coronavirus.