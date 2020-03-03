Ranji Trophy Final 2020: Wriddhiman Saha Named in Bengal Squad for Summit Clash

Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, March 3: India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday named in Bengal's squad for their Ranji Trophy final beginning March 9. Stumper Saha was not included in the playing XI in India's recent 0-2 defeat in New Zealand with Rishabh Pant playing over him. Earlier, fast bowler Mukesh Kumar bagged his career-best six-wicket haul as Bengal defeated Karnataka by 174 runs to enter their first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Saha last played for Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji season. The selectors also named uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami with injured Koushik Ghosh and youngster Golam Mustafa being the only two omissions from the 16-member squad, which defeated Karnataka in the semi-final. Wriddhiman Saha Completes 100 Dismissals During India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test 2019, Touches Milestone After Dismissing Shadman Islam.

Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Anustup Majumder, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Raman, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Shreyan Chakraborty, Nilkantha Das, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Agniv Pan, Sudip Gharami.