Adelaide, November 23: The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Big Bash League season 13 due to a back injury which requires a minor surgery. The Strikers announced on Thursday that Rashid required a "minor operation" and had withdrawn from the season. Adelaide Strikers General Manager, Cricket Tim Nielsen said it is a big loss for the Adelaide Strikers side. Former Australia Test Captain Tim Paine Joins Adelaide Strikers as Assistant Coach for Big Bash League 2023-24

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer,” Nielsen said. "Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game," he

Nielsen further said that "management and coaching staff will now look at our options for replacing Rashid for the upcoming season and a replacement player will be announced in due course.”

The Strikers will maintain retention rights for Rashid for upcoming BBL seasons. The Afghan spin whiz has played every season with the Adelaide Strikers since bursting onto the scene as a 19-year-old to be the leading wicket-taker in BBL 7. Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan Withdraw from Big Bash League 2023-24 Draft

It's a second major blow for the BBL after the Melbourne Stars announced last week that Harry Brook had pulled out of the competition.

