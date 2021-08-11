Team India head coach Ravi Shashtri has decided to step down from his role along with the bowling, batting and fielding coaches of the Indian team after the end of the T20 World Cup ends this year, according to several reports that emerged on Wednesday. It means that alongside Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rathour too would step down from their roles in the national side. Sources have revealed that Shastri has made it known has to the BCCI about his decision to not renew the contract with the national team. Some staff members are also reportedly in talks with several IPL teams as their next potential destinations. While talks of Ravi Shastri leaving the Indian team has surfaced, there has also has been a simultaneous discussion about Rahul Dravid taking up that role.India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in London

The former Indian captain, who is also the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, has already had a coaching stint with the national side during their tour of Sri Lanka recently and is a hot favourite to take up the job, once Shastri quits. It has been learnt that the BCCI has started its process of inviting applications for a new coach and staff members and they too want a change of administration in the Indian team management. A source from the BCCI was quoted as saying, "Rahul Dravid could well reapply for the post but with Ravi Shastri's tenure ending in November 2021 after the T20 World Cup, there is every possibility of Rahul being elevated to the head coach's position. The bottom line, he remains very much a part of the system."IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Pacer Saqib Mahmood Added to England Squad As Cover for Stuart Broad, Dom Bess To Return to Yorkshire

Shastri's first administrative stint with the Indian team came in 2014, when he was team director. He was soon appointed as head coach of the side in 2017 after India's Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan. Under his watch, India twice won the Test series in Australia. With the likes of Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, the Indian team became a potent force with the ball and also attained newer levels in fielding. It was under him that India made it to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and also the World Test Championship final--both of which they lost to New Zealand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).