Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians meet in the fifth match of IPL 2023 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2. Some of the biggest names in IPL history will be part of this fascinating contest, the likes of which include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis and Suryakumar Yadav, just to name a few. Barring these big names, many young and exciting talent will take the pitch with Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Anuj Rawat. Both teams will aim to have a winning start to IPL 2023. RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 5 at Bengaluru.

The weather has drawn attention early on in the IPL with the second match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders being affected by rain. Eventually, the Punjab Kings won via DLS method. Fans will be wary of the weather, especially those travelling to the Chinnaswamy Stadium to watch the live action. There will likely be a cloud cover in Bengaluru at the time of the match. Let us take a look at the detailed weather report for this match. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected weather in Bengaluru at the time of the RCB vs MI match (Source: Accuweather)

According to Accuweather, there will be a cloud cover of 69% at the start of this match. However, it would decrease as the game progresses. The temperature in Bengaluru will be between 27 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is perfect for batters. High scores are expected on this ground with short boundaries. Hence, the team which wins the toss might want to field first, as having a target in front might help the side batting second to chase. Having said that, some top bowlers, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj and also Shahbaz Ahmed, will be in action. So it will be an exciting duel between the bat and ball.

