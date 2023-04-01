Two of the most famous teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians open their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023. While Mumbai Indians will be chasing their fifth IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for their maiden glory. Interestingly, last season, MI failed to make it to the playoffs while RCB qualified for the second round. Meanwhile, RCB will be without the services of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood for this opening fixture.Balls Flying All Over! Virat Kohli's Shots in Training Makes RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Cautious During IPL 2023 Interview (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be boosted by the inclusion of Jofra Archer, the England pacer who missed out last season due to injury. That said, MI will continue to miss their prime pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The two teams have faced each other in 32 matches. Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record between the two sides with 19 wins. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have defeated MI 13 times.

RCB vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Faf du Plessis (RCB) Virat Kohli (RCB) Rohit Sharma (MI) Cameron Green (MI) Jofra Archer (MI)

RCB vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

Jofra Archer vs Virat Kohli will be one mouthwatering clash to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians. Another mini-battle we could witness is Mohammad Siraj vs Suryakumar Yadav.

RCB vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Match Number 5 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 02 (Sunday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

RCB vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RCB vs MI Match Number 5 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB vs MI Match Number 5 in India.

RCB vs MI Match Number 5 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

RCB Likely Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammad Siraj, Karn Sharma. Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Team Captain, Takes a Stunner in RCB’s Practice Session; Calls Virat Kohli ‘Hilarious’ (Watch Video).

MI Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla/Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2023 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).