Either of Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Punjab Kings are all set to break their trophy drought as they will clash against each other at the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB qualified for the final first time since 2016 while for Punjab Kings it is the first final appearance since 2014. Both teams have failed to win a title in the IPL so far and are still searching for a maiden one. Since the reboot in the IPL 2025 mega auction, both teams have done a good job in the season as they finished in the top two with nine wins each. Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer Arrive At Captain's Photoshoot; Attend Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

RCB trumped PBKS in the Qualifier 1 and made their way into the final early. In his first season as captain, RCB captain Rajat Patidar has shown his mettle and drove his team into the final. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer became the first captain to lead three different teams into the final of IPL by powering Punjab Kings into the summit clash against RCB after winning the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians. His bat did the talking too as he kept establishing himself as a superstar. He will want to secure consecutive trophy wins as captain and also build his own legacy in Punjab Kings. Fans are eager and looking forward towards the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final and they want to know the predictions of who will be the winner. Fans are excited for this clash and those who want to know the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 winner prediction of Google win probability, they will get the entire information here. Drake Places Hefty Bet On Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Win IPL 2025 Final Against Punjab Kings; Check Out Viral Post!

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Prediction of Google Win Probability

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Win Probability (Photo Credits: @Google)

According to the Google win probability algorithm, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a 52% chances of winning against Punjab Kings who have a possible win percentage of 48%. It can be due to the previous meeting of this two teams this season as RCB and PBKS have faced off three times in the past, with RCB winning twice including the Qualifier 1. With it, in form captain Shreyas Iyer has struggled to get away Josh Hazlewood. Combined with it, PBKS doesn't have Marco Jansen for the play-offs and they are having Kyle Jamieson as one of the key bowler makes the job tougher for PBKS. Yet, it onky gives a slight edge to PBKS in terms of probability. Shreyas Iyer, who has been there and done that will look to turn it around in the IPL 2025 final.

