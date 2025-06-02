Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 03. Both teams are looking for their maiden titles in the IPL 2025 final. Ahead of the final, Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar, the captains of the respective teams, arrived for the photshoot sessions and then attended the pre-match press conference. Both captains looked intense ahead of the much-awaited clash. Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar Pose With IPL 2025 Trophy in Ahmedabad Ahead of RCB vs PBKS Final (See Pics).

Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer Arrive At Captain's Photoshoot; Attend Pre-Match Press Conference

