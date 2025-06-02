Music superstar Drake has placed a significant wager on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their high-stakes IPL 2025 final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 3. Taking to his Instagram story, the rapper revealed a $750,000 USD bet on Virat Kohli's team, potentially netting him $1,312,500 USD if they win. He also shared the famous chant of RCB in his caption 'Ee sala cup namdhe'(This year cup is ours) RCB Road to IPL 2025 Final: Here’s How Rajat Patidar-Led Royal Challengers Bengaluru Made it to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Drake Places Hefty Bet On Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Drake bets on RCB 😭 pic.twitter.com/1abOBnWtWf — Kevin (@imkevin149) June 2, 2025

