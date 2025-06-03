The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 0, 2025. After a season of exciting cricketing action, two teams who are yet to win the IPL are now in the final hunting for their first title. IPL 2025 has ensured IPL gets a new winner which is a win for the competition. The two teams are Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. RCB and PBKS have both done a good job throughout the season and have won nine matches in the league stage. Although RCB were the first to enter the final, PBKS has joined in after winning the Qualifier 2. They will clash hard in the final and will want to make sure nothing less than a victory. What Happens if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Which Team Will be Crowned Indian Premier League Season 18 Champions?

With the excitement among fans of both franchises reaching the pinnacle, the encounter is going to be a nail-biting affair. However, the weather is likely to make it more intense for the fans with a rain threat looming around the match. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 36°C at the beginning of the game, dropping to around 31°C by the end. Humidity levels will range between 52% and 63% during match hours. The sky is expected to be cloudy for most of the time, and there is around 2% to 5% chance of rain to interrupt the game.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

Ahmedabad also hosted the IPL final in 2023, which was significantly disrupted by rain. The match, initially set for May 28, had to be postponed without a single ball being bowled. Fortunately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India utilised a reserve day to hold the final the following day.