Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Final Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Narendra Modi Stadum in Ahmedabad will witness the Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on the Punjab Kings in the summit clash, with two of the best teams this campaign fighting it out to be called the champions. Bengaluru decimated Punjab in Qualifier 1 and it will now be down to the latter to showcase their might against a much more confident opponent. Both these sides have never lifted the trophy, so at the end of the contest, we will have a first-time winner. With plethora of stars in action this evening, expect a great matchup. Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer Arrive At Captain's Photoshoot; Attend Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video)

Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma picked up three wickets each and Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshar Kumar were brilliant too against Punjab in the last game. The Bengaluru bowling unit did not let anyone from Punjab attack and put a lid on their scoring rate. In terms of batting, Virat Kohli is a big game player and the chance to lift his maiden IPL trophy will get the best out of him. They bat deep and have players who can change the complexity of a contest in span of few overs.

Shreyas Iyer played one of the most remarkable innings in IPL history in order to chase down Mumbai’s steep target. He can be the difference between the two sides this evening such is his composure out there in the middle. Nehal Wadhera and Josh Inglis are other quality players in their ranks. In terms of bowling, the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai and Kyle Jamieson will need to chip in with wickets early on.

When is RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. The PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Beat Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League Clash.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs PBKS Final Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB vs PBKS Final Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. Fans in India can watch the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a close game of cricket with Bengaluru securing a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).