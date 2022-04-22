Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RCB vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 23, 2022 (Saturday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is sweeping through intelligently in IPL 2022 with five wins out of seven matches they have played so far and have secured second place on the points table. The team foresees an excellent end to the tournament, given the current form, under the newly appointed captain Faf du Plessis. RCB's previous win came against the new entrant Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday by 18 runs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have diligently piled up four back to back wins after losing their first two matches, accounting for one of the best recoveries by a team in this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday which showcased some exceptional bowling prowess of the side, counting Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik's performances. The two teams are evenly in form, and an explosive encounter is expected to happen.

RCB vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Dinesh Karthik (RCB) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RCB vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

RCB vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Aiden Markram (SRH) can be taken as all-rounders.

RCB vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Umran Malik (SRH), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB) could be our bowlers.

Dinesh Karthik (RCB) could be named as the captain of your RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Faf du Plessis (RCB) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

