India faced yet another disappointing defeat against Australia and have conceded the ODI series with one match to spare. Australia beat India by 51 runs to win the second ODI match and also claim the three-match ODI series with one game in hand. The defeat also meant India have now lost five successive ODI matches on the trot. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has missed all of those five games for India. Rohit Sharma fans trended the India opening batsman and vice-captain on social media after India’s defeat and expressed dejection and sadness over their favourite cricketer missing the Australia ODI series due to injury. Virat Kohli & Co Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes After Losing 2nd ODI and Series Against Australia.

Rohit last played an ODI match for India in January 2020, which was also against Australia. He missed the ODI series against New Zealand due to injury and has been ruled out of the limited-overs series against Australia this time due to an ankle problem. Rohit, who captained Mumbai Indians to a fifth IPL title earlier this year, has also been backed by his fans to captain India in the future. And with Kohli’s India losing five successive ODI matches, calls for a change in captaincy has become vociferous. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Stat Highlights: Steve Smith’s Record Century and Other Stats As AUS Beat IND.

Rohit trended on Twitter after the defeat in the second ODI match with his fans taking to the internet to show how much they missed the Hitman against Australia. Many also praised his style of captaincy and trolled Kohli for his poor leadership. Take a look at some top reactions on Rohit Sharma on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli

#AUSvsIND Captain Virat Rohit Sharma when his when his Bowlers are Bowlers are leaking runs leaking runs pic.twitter.com/3CMcCkJUcr — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) November 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma Should Be India Captain?

#Captaincy Rohit Sharma should Be Indian Caption pic.twitter.com/avhMuMF4U5 — Prashant Jadhav (@prashantqaz) November 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma the Right Leader for Team India?

A boss has the title. A leader has the people. #Captaincy #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/xlsSxWjQwO — Anandhu K Jayan (@Aj5speaks) November 29, 2020

Hand Over Captaincy to Rohit Sharma

Hey Virat now with all respect It's time to handover Limited overs #Captaincy to @ImRo45 and concentrate on making India as no 1 test team #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ycqGmDzJBJ — Hemanth (@HemanthShaiva10) November 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma After Arriving in Australia

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Batting Together in a Big Chase...

It would've been unbelievably amazing had India got Rohit Sharma in this run chase. Rohit and Virat Kohli batting together, Rohit smashing and Virat playing his natural game. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma is Invaluable to Team India

Now india lost continuosly 5 matches One common thing is @ImRo45 missed all these matches. the impact this man created on the team is unimaginable Miss you #RohitSharma #INDvsAUS #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/3bMhfBBax2 — Hemanth Shaiva 2.0 (@Mrhallihakki) November 29, 2020

India Cricket Team Without Rohit Sharma

India With Rohit Sharma vs Without Rohit

India With India With Out RohithSharma RohitSharma Yes Or No Indian Fans#AUSvIND #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/64eXRAnQda — HITMNA FAN HARI (@Hari_Rohit_45) November 29, 2020

Most Missed Player in Indian Cricket Team

India Cricket Team Fans to Rohit Sharma

We Miss You Champ!!

Rohit Sharma to India Cricket Team Fans

Rohit Sharma to all of us right now. pic.twitter.com/f4ssYs8aGZ — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) November 29, 2020

The 33-year-old is expected to be available for the last two Test matches against Australia. He has already been ruled out of the ODI and T20I series and also from the opening two Test matches against Australia. Rohit is currently in rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is recuperating from the ankle injury he picked up during the IPL.

