Australia defeated India in the second one-Day International (ODI) to seal the three-match series 2-0. Set a huge total of 390 runs, India managed 339 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs. It was always going to be a huge ask and Australia made sure to make things tough for India by picking wickets at regular intervals. Captain Virat Kohli was top-scorer for Men in Blue as he scored 89 off 87 balls. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Highlights.

Apart from Kohli, KL Rahul scored well-compiled 76 off 66 balls. Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo towards the end but was left with too much to do. For Australia, Pat Cummins picked three wickets including important blows of Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in one over. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from the match. Virat Kohli & Co Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes After Losing 2nd ODI and Series Against Australia.

# This is India's fifth consecutive defeat in ODIs.

# Virat Kohli scored his 59th ODI half-century.

# Steve Smith scored his third consecutive century against India in ODIs.

# It was Smith's fifth century against India in ODIs.

# 389/4 is now third highest total against India in ODIs.

# This is third occasion of top five batsmen scoring 50-plus in an ODI innings.

Earlier after opting to bat first once again, Australia went on to post a mammoth 389 on board. Steve Smith was once again amongst runs as he scored second consecutive century. Apart from him, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell scored half-century each and made valuable contribution to Australia’s big total. The third and last ODI will now take place on December 02, Wednesday, at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

