Rishabh Pant is really fond of Spiderman. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman had earlier sung the Hindi version of the Spiderman theme song and on February 19 (Friday), he was seen imitating the Spiderman’s movement during the India national team’s workout session. Pant has been in sensational form of late both in front and behind the stumps. The 23-year-old scored a brilliant 91-run knock in the first Test and followed it another half-century in the second Test on a tricky wicket. Virat Kohli Gives Fans Fitness Goals in His Latest Instagram Post, India Skipper Shares Pics From His Gym Session.

Pant’s national teammate Washington Sundar shared a video of the wicket-keeper batsman doing the Spidey walk during the team’s gym in Ahmedabad. “Spiderman Spiderman” Sundar captioned the video. In the clip, Pant can be seen trying the Spiderman climb on the gym floor. Take a look at the video from Sundar. Hardik Pandya Mesmerised by Beautiful View of Motera Stadium, Says ‘It Feels Surreal’ After Stepping Into the 1 Lakh Sitter (See Post).

Rishabh Pant Does The Spiderman Climb

Earlier, during the India vs Australia Test in Brisbane last month Pant was heard singing the Hindi version of the Spiderman song. The incident had occurred during day 4 of the final Test of that tour when the stump mic caught the young wicket-keeper batsman singing the Hindi version of the popular superhero movie.

Pant and Sundar, meanwhile, will be part of the IND vs ENG pink-ball Test match at Ahmedabad starting from February 24 (Wednesday). The day-night Test match will be played at the recently renovated Motera Stadium, which is now the largest cricket stadium in the world and has a capacity of over 1 lakh.

India and England are currently tied 1-1 in the four-match Test series. The visitors started the series with a win by 227 runs in the first Test before India roared back in the series with a 317 runs victory in the second game.

