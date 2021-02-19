Hardik Pandya was amazed by the view of the Motera Stadium where India are set to play England in the third Test, which will be a pink-ball affair. Pandya was left mesmerised by the beautiful view of the stadium and took to social media to react after walking out to the ground for the first time. India are set to play England in the day-night Test at the Sardar Patel Stadium as well as the fourth Test and the T20I leg of the tour. Stuart Broad Shares Glimpse of Beautiful Motera Stadium Ahead of India vs England Pink Ball Test at the Venue (Watch Video).

Pandya shared a picture of the ground from the VIP section of the stands. “It feels surreal to be out here at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Motera. Absolutely magnificent,” the India all-rounder captioned the post. In the picture, Pandya can be seen standing on the VIP section as he clicked a selfie with the field in the background. The ground with the stands looks beautiful. Take a look at Pandya’s post. India vs England 3rd Test 2021: Date, Time, Venue and Everything You Need To Know About the Day-Night Match.

Hardik Pandya Mesmerised By Motera Stadium

India are currently tied 1-1 with England in the four-match series with two Tests remaining in the series. India started the series with a heavy 227-run defeat in the first Test but bounced back in the series with a 317-run victory in the second match. A win in the third Test, which will be a day-night clash, will not only clinch the Test series for them but also seal their spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Hardik, meanwhile, has not played a Test match for India since the 2018 tour of England. He played for the national team in the white-ball series against Australia last December but only as a specialist batsman as he was still recovering from a shoulder injury. Pandya was not picked for the opening two Test matches of the series but could play the day-night Test with the pink ball.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).