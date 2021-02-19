Virat Kohli is the king of fitness. The Indian captain works a lot on his fitness and is one of the fittest athletes going around. On Friday, the India skipper shared a couple of pictures from the gym session and he was seen once again focused on improving his fitness. After initially starting as someone, who was often ridiculed as a chubby cricketer, Kohli worked on his fitness and has gone to become an inspiration for the young generations. A mighty batsman, Kohli is also one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian national team. Hardik Pandya Mesmerised by Beautiful View of Motera Stadium, Says ‘It Feels Surreal’ After Stepping Into the 1 Lakh Sitter (See Post).

The Indian team resumed their training session on February 19 (Friday) after reaching Ahmedabad where the second leg of the India vs England tour is set to be held. In the pictures, Kohli can be seen lifting weights. The Indian skipper captioned the post as “Consistency is the 🔑”. Take a look at Kohli’s post. Stuart Broad Shares Glimpse of Beautiful Motera Stadium Ahead of India vs England Pink Ball Test at the Venue (Watch Video).

Kohli will lead India out when they host England in the pink ball Test at Ahmedabad on February 24 (Wednesday). The day-night Test against England will be the second pink-ball Test in India. The first day-night Test was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata between India and Bangladesh. The pink-ball Test between India and England will be played at the revamped Motera Stadium, which holds a capacity of 1, 10,000 and is the largest stadium in the world.

The Indian captain, meanwhile, will chase his first Test century in nearly two years. Kohli’s last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in India’s first pink-ball Test and since then the 32-year-old has failed to make a Test hundred. That surprisingly was also the last time Kohli hit an international hundred. Since then he has crossed the 50-run mark on several occasions but failed to make a hundred.

