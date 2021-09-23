Rohit Sharma might have got dismissed on 33 during the 34th match of the IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. But here's a record that the Mumbai Indians skipper has drafted for himself. Rohit Sharma has completed 1,000 runs for himself against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Mumbai Indians skipper took 30 balls to reach a total of 33 runs. He scored four boundaries and no maximums during the match. Sharma batted with a strike rate of 110 runs and gave a good start to the team. He was the second-highest scorer for the team. The team was quite slow in the first three overs of the match. MI vs KKR Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Talking about the match today, the two teams have quite a lot at stake for now. If Mumbai Indians win the match, they will be placed on number three. But if they lose today, not only do they lose out on the top four spots but will also have to fight for number four with Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. So it's quite an encounter for the team. Quinton de Kock is the highest scorer for the team as he scored 55 runs.

Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna were the ones who got a couple of wickets each. Sunil Narine got one wicket. Keiron Pollard scored swashbuckling innings of 21 runs from 15 balls. At the end of the innings, the team lost six wickets. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were the ones who could not score too many runs as they made 5 and 14 runs respectively.

