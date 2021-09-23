Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other at Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the 34th match in the IPL 2021. In this article, we bring to you the live updates of the match which will obviously cover records, wickets and of course the live score. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the battle between East and West. It would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma, who had been away from the first game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. will be leading the team once again. How To Watch MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India?

All eyes will be on the Hitman as he has been the highest score for Mumbai Indians against KKR. He has so far scored 982 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It's a game with a lot at stake. If Mumbai Indians happen to beat KKR. they will rise up to number 3 of the IPL 2021 points table, but if they lose, they will not only have to fight with KKR but also the Rajasthan Royals as all three teams will have the same number of points. Both teams enter the game with quite contrasting fortunes. Mumbai Indians enter the game with a loss against Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Whereas, Kolkata Knight Riders had started off the second leg of the IPL 2021 with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They went on to beat the RCB by 9 wickets. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out to be!