So that's quite a terrific start for the Mumbai Indians. They started off a bit slow in the first three overs but Sharma and de Kock picked pace. Sunil Narine has been comparatively economical. Overall quite a good start for Mumbai Indians
Surely KKR is Rohit Sharma's favourite opponent. The Hitman completed 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. The openers finally pick the pace and we had an electrifying SIX slammed by Quinton de Kock.
The match today looks a bit slow and also the MI openers have given a slow start to the team in the first three overs. Three FOURS have been slammed so far. Would be interesting to see how the openers pick pace.
Happy welcome for Rohit Sharma as he starts off with a FOUR! Nitish Rana opens the bowling for KKR. Three dots after the first ball and then a run. End of the first over.
Rohit Sharma had discussed the basics of cricket with the team after losing out against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, here's the video of the toss below:
🚨 Toss Update 🚨@Eoin16 wins the toss & @KKRiders have elected to bowl against @mipaltan. #VIVOIPL #MIvKKR
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/SVn8iKC4Hl pic.twitter.com/IEHDhhXS0u— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2021
So Rohit Sharma is back to lead Mumbai Indians and the news from the centre is that KKR wins the toss and elects to bowl.
Hi and welcome to the live blog of MI vs KKR! This is Dhairya Ingle and I shall be taking you through the live updates of the match.
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other at Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the 34th match in the IPL 2021. In this article, we bring to you the live updates of the match which will obviously cover records, wickets and of course the live score. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the battle between East and West. It would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma, who had been away from the first game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. will be leading the team once again. How To Watch MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India?
All eyes will be on the Hitman as he has been the highest score for Mumbai Indians against KKR. He has so far scored 982 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It's a game with a lot at stake. If Mumbai Indians happen to beat KKR. they will rise up to number 3 of the IPL 2021 points table, but if they lose, they will not only have to fight with KKR but also the Rajasthan Royals as all three teams will have the same number of points. Both teams enter the game with quite contrasting fortunes. Mumbai Indians enter the game with a loss against Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
Whereas, Kolkata Knight Riders had started off the second leg of the IPL 2021 with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They went on to beat the RCB by 9 wickets. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out to be! Stay tuned to this space for more!