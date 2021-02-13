Rohit Sharma faced a lot of criticism lately owing to his dismal form, and many even batted for Mayank Agarwal replacing him in India’s Test XI. However, the dashing opener silenced all his critics by scoring his seventh Test ton in the second match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was indeed a test of character for the Hitman as the Chennai track favoured the England bowlers straightaway. In fact, regular skipper Virat Kohli and in-form opener Shubman Gill went out for ducks in the first session. However, Sharma didn’t put his guards and brought up a brilliant ton. India vs England Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 1.

While other batsmen even struggled to put the bat on the ball, Rohit smashed the visiting bowlers all over the park. He reached the three-figure mark off just 130 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and two gigantic sixes. While the Indian dugout was ecstatic with Hitman’s efforts, netizens hailed the 33-year-old swashbuckler for head to toe. Soon #Rohit Sharma and #Hitman became one of the top trends on Twitter. As the star opener continues to toil the England bowlers, let’s look at how social media reacted to his ton. Virat Kohli Impressed as Rohit Sharma Hits Stuart Broad for Impeccable Cover Drive.

The Glorious Moment!!

Best test hundred of Rohit Sharma till nowpic.twitter.com/wf5UtoFcZ6 — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@iamPra98) February 13, 2021

Chepauk Crowd Lauding Rohit Sharma!!

Applause from the Chepauk crowd 👌 Dressing room on its feet 👏 A congratulatory hug from Ajinkya Rahane 👍 Appreciation from all round for @ImRo45 as he completes a fine hundred in tough conditions. 🙌🙌 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/nWmQfH5Xem — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

Khaleel Ahmed Proud!!

Finally got his deserving hundred 🇮🇳 proud of you bro @ImRo45 long way to go, make it double,triple 🤞🏽 #INDvsENG #hitmanshow pic.twitter.com/ldKPJ2Hjw1 — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) February 13, 2021

Virat Kohli On Cloud Nine!!

Looked that Happiness of Virat Kohli and players when Rohit Sharma Completed his Hundred. This is the - Team India. pic.twitter.com/8q9COxa91Y — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 13, 2021

Critics Silenced!!

Rohit Sharma scores a Half Century , Meanwhile his haters :- RTs Appreciated🙂#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bINzHcK3Uu — 🇮🇳🇮🇳Team India Fan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Harshva62535731) February 13, 2021

More Praises!!

#INDvsENG He may not be the CLASSIEST one like Virat Kohli nor that CONSISTENT Like great Sachin.... But he seems to be a perfect UNION Of both these LEGENDS.... Hats off to you #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ZaicVXua1L — oneaboveall (@Mahak83852001) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Rohit’s job is still not yet done as the Chennai track is tricky for batsmen. Hence, he needs to convert his century into an even bigger score. He is currently joined by Ajinkya Rahane who also has a point to prove. With India crossing the 160-run mark for the loss of three wickets, one can say that Rohit and Rahane have somewhat brought the Indian innings back on track after the early blows. However, the duo needs to carry on as batting wouldn’t be easy for the batsmen to come.

