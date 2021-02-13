After a string of low scores, dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma finally broke the jinx and registered his seventh Test century during the Day 1 of the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was really a test of character for the Hitman as the Chennai track favoured the spinners straightaway and India lost big names like Shubman Gill and skipper Virat Kohli for a duck. While other batsmen toiled hard to put bat on the ball, Rohit went after the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. He brought up his ton off just 130 balls with 14 boundaries and two brilliant sixes. India vs England Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 1.

Earlier in the day, India elected to bat after winning the toss in the second Test. Notably, this encounter holds high stakes for the home team as a defeat would end their hopes of qualifying for the inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord’s. However, they got off to a terrible start with Olly Stone sending in-form opener Gill back for a duck. While Cheteshwar Pujara battled hard for his 21, England tightened their grip over the game by dismissing Kohli for 0. Nevertheless, Rohit continued to fight from one end and brought up a brilliant ton. Virat Kohli Impressed as Rohit Sharma Hits Stuart Broad for Impeccable Cover Drive.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is Rohit’s current partner at the crease, and the duo have somewhat brought the Indian innings back on track. However, the batting side must not be complacent as the Chennai track is tricky for batsmen and the players to come would not find it easy to settle their feet. On the other hand, the Three Lions should continue to look for wickets.

