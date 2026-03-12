Former India captain and current head coach, Rahul Dravid, has been honoured with the prestigious Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Lifetime Achievement Award. The accolade recognises Dravid's unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket, both as a player and in his subsequent roles. The announcement, made at the BCCI Awards ceremony, celebrates a career marked by exceptional dedication, resilience, and sportsmanship. BCCI To Honour 5 ICC Trophy-Winning Indian Teams at Annual Awards Ceremony 'NAMAN' on March 15 in Delhi.

A Storied Career

Dravid, often dubbed 'The Wall' for his unyielding batting style and steadfast presence at the crease, enjoyed a distinguished international career spanning over 16 years. He represented India in 164 Tests, scoring 13,288 runs, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. In One Day Internationals, he amassed 10,889 runs from 344 matches. Beyond the statistics, Dravid was renowned for his impeccable technique, mental fortitude, and ability to perform under pressure, often anchoring the Indian batting line-up in challenging conditions. His leadership qualities were also evident during his captaincy, where he led India to significant victories, including a Test series win in England in 2007.

Post-Playing Contributions

Following his retirement from international cricket in 2012, Dravid seamlessly transitioned into a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of Indian cricketers. He served as the coach for the India A and India Under-19 teams, guiding the U-19 squad to a World Cup triumph in 2018. BCCI Announces Massive INR 131 Crore Cash Reward for Team India After ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph.

His tenure as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) further solidified his reputation as a mentor and administrator, where he implemented structured development programmes for young talent. In 2021, Dravid took over as the head coach of the senior Indian men's team, a role he continues to hold, overseeing the team's performance across all formats.

Legacy and Recognition

The BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting tribute to Dravid's enduring legacy in Indian cricket. His commitment to the game, both on and off the field, has set a benchmark for aspiring cricketers. The award not only acknowledges his statistical achievements but also his profound impact on the culture and ethos of the sport in India, embodying the spirit of fair play and relentless pursuit of excellence. This recognition further cements his status as one of the most respected figures in the global cricketing fraternity.

