Rohit Sharma Recalls Missed Opportunity of Hitting a T20I Double Hundred Against Sri Lanka During IND vs SL Match in Indore

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma is among the first names that come to mind when one talks of batsmen who could become the first-ever to score a double hundred in T20I cricket. The Hitman has already scored three double centuries in ODIs and has four hundreds in Twenty20 internationals – a feat unmatched by any and is among the favourites to achieve the milestone of becoming the first to hit a double ton in the shortest format of cricket. The thought of it – a double century in T20I cricket – seems an impossibility but believe it or not Rohit once almost did it. And recalling that moment when he could have touched history, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain said he should have done it. Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami Ready to Spend Time at NCA Before Returning to Cricket.

Rohit’s moment of almost glory came in an India vs Sri Lanka T20I match in Indore on November 2017 when the 33-year-old smashed his second T20I century which is also the joint-fastest hundred in Twenty20 internationals along with David Miller and Sudesh Wickramasekara. Rohit got to his hundred in just 35 deliveries to join Miller in the record books before Czech Republic’s Wickramasekara did it against Turkey. Rohit’s knock of 118 from 43 deliveries included 12 boundaries and 10 maximums over the fence. Rohit Sharma Says 'Miss Hitting the Ball, Can't Wait to Go Out & Play'.

Asked by a fan about the possibility of him hitting a double ton in T20Is during an Instagram live interview session with Mumbai Indian, Rohit recalled the innings from Indore when he came close to almost hitting cricket first T20I double hundred. “In that game, I had a good chance to maybe make 200 also. When I got out there were still more than 9 overs (seven) left,” the 33-year-old said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“So it was a good chance but fine, 35-ball 100 -- I will take that,” Rohit added. He was eventually dismissed for a 43-ball 118 runs with seven overs still to play. But his mammoth innings helped India post a record 260/5 on board and then win the match by 88 runs after bundling Sri Lanka for 172 runs. Rohit was undoubtedly declared the Payer of the Match.