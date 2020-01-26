Rohit Sharma Trolled for Yet Another Poor Show With the Bat; Opener Perishes for Eight Runs During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2020

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma again failed to put up a significant score and was dismissed after scoring just eight runs in the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. Chasing a mediocre target of 133 runs, Rohit got off to a good start and gathered a couple of boundaries early in the innings. The right-handed batsman looked set to pile up a big score. However, he was foxed by an outswinger by Tim Southee and gave an easy catch to Ross Taylor at the first slip. Netizens were also not impressed by the 32-year old’s dismal performance and lashed out at the opener. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

In the first T20I of the series too, the right-handed batsman wasn’t able to present a clinical performance and was dismissed for just seven runs. Well, Rohit, who is the only batsman to muster four T20I centuries, has set a very high bench-mark and is expected to deliver consistently. However, his consecutive failures didn’t go down well with the cricket lover and they bashed him on social media. Check out some reactions below.

Fans Batting For Prithvi Shaw!!

@BCCI Why not Prithvi Shaw in place of Rohit Sharma, the man in form. — prit (@PritSarka) January 26, 2020

Dhawan-Rahul?

Rohit Sharma needs consistency usually, Can we go with Dhawan-Rahul duo?#AskStar — Kalim Ahmad (@ramishsaif) January 26, 2020

Problem Overseas?

Ha World Cup mein he was great, not denying. But he should do it consistently ( especially in overseas tests ) — Shrivatsa Madi (@vatsa_madi) January 26, 2020

That's Harsh!!

I told many times that IT'S TIME FOR ROHIT SHARMA TO RETIRE FROM T20Is — bhuvaneshkomirisetty@gmail.com (@bhuvaneshkomir1) January 26, 2020

More Bashing!!

1- Rohit Sharma in India 2 - Rohit Sharma in NZ pic.twitter.com/8m4gDYSrdb — Harsh Vasani (@harshKINGBOY) January 26, 2020

Earlier in the match, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision, however, didn’t prove to be spot-on as Jasprit Bumrah and Co displayed a clinical bowling performance and restricted the Kiwis to 132/5 in the first innings. In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for low scores and the onus is on the middle order batsmen to guide the visitors over the line.