Rohit Sharma’s Recent Post Featuring Ritika Sajdeh & Baby Samaira Will Make You Go Aww With Excitement

Ritika Sajdeh & Baby Samaira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the corona crisis, most of the sportspeople are spending a lot of their time with their families and pets. Rohit Sharma who was blessed with a baby daughter Samaira is also making the most of the quarantine and is often seen playing with his little one. Now, in yet another Instagram post, Sharma had shared a snap of his two adorable munchkins. The snap featured baby Samaira and Ritika Sajdeh. The snap seemed to be candid where Ritika was seen engrossed playing with the little one. Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With Daughter Samaira As The Two Play Cricket Together (Watch Video).

For now, the entire world is in a lockdown due to the menace of coronavirus. The authorities, sports icons and others have urged people to stay indoors to avoid the outspread of the disease further. For the very reason, even the sporting events including the IPL 2020, La Liga, Serie A, Premier League, NBA have come to a standstill for the very reason. The IPL 2020 which was supposed to start on March 29, 2020, is further shifted to April 15, 2020.

View this post on Instagram My two little munchkins 😍 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

Recently the cricketer was seen playing cricket with baby Samaria. Daddy Rohit was seen teaching baby Samaira how to bat. The two could not stop smiling ear-to-ear as they played the sport. Rohit who had been left out of the national team due to an injury is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2020 for the Mumbai Indians. However, with the current conditions, it seems that the players might not take on the field soon enough.