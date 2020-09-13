Former champions Rajasthan Royals will aim for their second title when the Indian Premier League 13 begins on September 19, 2020. Rajasthan Royals, winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, have qualified only thrice for the playoffs since lifting the IPL title in 2008. They finished second from bottom last season after winning just five of their 14 matches but will hope to go the distance in IPL 2020 especially with a strong foreign contingent presence in their squad. Here we bring you the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 matches in PDF format with full fixtures, match timings and venue details of RR games which you can save for free. Download full Rajasthan Royals match schedule for IPL 2020 for free in PDF format.

Rajasthan Royals begin their IPL 2020 journey on September 22, 2020, against three-time champions and last season’s finalist Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah stadium. The team will be led by Australian Steve Smith, who was re-appointed as the RR captain midway through the last season replacing Ajinkya Rahane. Smith was then retained as the captain for IPL 2020 season and will be hoping to lead the Royals to their first IPL title since 2008. The Royals team will certainly be pleased with the schedule and match timings. RR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Rajasthan Royals Team Led by Steve Smith for Indian Premier League Season 13.

The schedule for IPL 2020 was announced on September 6, 2020 (Sunday) after much delay by the BCCI. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2020 in what will also a repeat of last year’s final clash. Mumbai beat CSK by 1 run to win their fourth IPL title last season. Rajasthan Royals finished seventh last season but will be confident of reaching the playoffs in IPL 2020. The presence of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson along with Steve Smith make them a formidable outfit. Take a look at the complete Rajasthan Royals schedule with match timings in IST, date, venue details for IPL 2020. RR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Match No Date Day Opponent Match Timings (IST) Venue 1 September 22 Tuesday Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Sharjah 2 September 27 Sunday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Sharjah 3 September 30 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Dubai 4 October 3 Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 October 6 Tuesday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 6 October 9 Friday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Sharjah 7 October 11 Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Dubai 8 October 14 Wednesday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai 9 October 17 Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Dubai 10 October 19 Monday Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 October 22 Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai 12 October 25 Sunday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 13 October 30 Friday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 14 November 1 Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Dubai

Rajasthan Royals will play their final IPL 2020 group stage game on November 1 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They start their campaign with three successive home games and will their IPL 2020 group stage campaign with two away games. Smith’s side will play three home matches each in Sharjah and Dubai and their last home game against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

