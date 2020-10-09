RR vs DC Live Score Updates: In search for another win in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rajasthan Royals are meeting Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams had rather contrasting campaign so far, but their desire of winning the contest must be the same. With four victories from five games, Delhi Capitals are on the right path to lift their maiden title. Also, a victory against Rajasthan will send them to the top of team standings. On the other hand, RR entirely lost the plot after winning their first two games and must be raring to break their losing streak. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of the game. RR vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 23.

Keeping the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad aside, Shreyas Iyer’s DC have put on an all-round show so far. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Iyer have done well in the top order while Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis have proved their prowess in the final overs. With Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin in the ranks, DC also have a potent bowling line-up, and RR must be aware of the fact. Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, their first two victories came at Sharjah only, and they must be delighted to come back at their fortress. Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have lost sheen after playing a couple of sensational knocks, but Jos Buttler played a fiery knock in his last outing which must boost the morale of the Men in Pink. Jofra Archer has been handling the mantle in the bowling department well while Shreyas Gopal and Tom Curran have complimented him well. Also, Ben Stokes might take part in the upcoming game, which will make the side even more potent.

Going by the recent form, DC will indeed take the field as favourites, and with the top position in the points table at stakes, they must eye to get another victory. However, RR are back in their den, and they must back themselves to cross the line.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(c), Steven Smith(w), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh