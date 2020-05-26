Sachin A Billion Dreams Clocks 3 Years: Sachin Tendulkar Calls It an Honest Film About His Cricket Journey, Says ‘I’m Glad It Was Made’

Sachin: A Billion Dreams Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sachin: A Billion Dreams released three years ago on this date, and cricket world's Master Blaster recalled how the film was more than a biopic for him. It took producer Ravi Bhagchandka eight months to convince Tendulkar to agree for a film to be made on him. "I was approached a number of times, but Ravi convinced me that this film would allow me to be myself first, a sportsman. The film was like a cricket game for me where everything I did was captured. It was an honest story and I'm glad it was made," Tendulkar said. Sachin: A Billion Dreams Completes Three Years, Fans Rejoice ‘Sachin Tendulkar Documentary’ on Twitter.

Directed by James Erskine, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is interspersed with real-life footage of the cricketer's childhood and iconic matches, along with scenes that recreate moments from Tendulkar's life. The entire process took four and a half years. But for Bhagchandka, it was a film that had taken root years ago when he first started following Tendulkar. Dia Mirza Explains How ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge Was Welcomed by Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and More with Open Arms.

"Even though Sachin's grand story is no secret, I realised that no one knew what really went on in his head while he performed, his personal life, his emotions. Three years after releasing the film, I still believe that Sachin's is a story that is meant to be celebrated. Not just by cricket fans in the country, but by every Indian," said Bhagchandka.