Kings XI Punjab defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in match 46 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2020 (Monday). KL Rahul’s team have now climbed to fourth in the points table replacing Eoin Morgan’s team and now have their playoff destiny in their own hands. Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh both scored half-centuries in the brilliant win. KKR vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

After asking to Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first, Kings XI Punjab made a brilliant start, reducing KKR to 10/3 in just the second over. However, a brilliant partnership between Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan steadied the Kolkata innings. And a late cameo from Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson saw that the two-time champions have a par score of 149/9 on the board.

Chasing the target, Kings XI Punjab made a steady start as the openers KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh played at run-a-ball in the power play. KXIP skipper was soon dismissed after that but a brilliant partnership between Cries Gayle and Singh – where both scored a half-century – meant that Punjab crossed the line with ease. Fans were impressed with the display and praised the duo for their performance.

Sachin Tendulkar

Crucial points for @lionsdenkxip as they sneak ahead of @KKRiders on the points table. Fine innings by @mandeeps12 and @henrygayle was just at his usual best. 👏🏻#KKRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 26, 2020

Vinay Kumar

Your father must be so proud of you, watching you from heaven. Superb knock @mandeeps12 66 not out. it takes a lot of dedication and strong will to perform this way after losing your dear one. #Respect @lionsdenkxip @IPL #KKRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 26, 2020

GOAT

50(25)* age is just a number for the Universe Boss #Gayle. The GOAT of T20 batting 👌🔥 #KXIP cruising to a massive win. Hatsoff Mandeep Singh too, on a superb 50; his Late dad must be feeling super proud! #KKRvKXIP — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 26, 2020

Winning Time

Brilliant Duo

Superb victory by KXIP. KXIP all boxes now ticks, bowlers did well, Batsman did well, KL Rahul Captaincy was superb, all in all Top Performance by KXIP team. Well batted Mandeep Singh & Chris Gayle.!! #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/duVDNWznjC — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 26, 2020

Salute Mandeep

Hats off @mandeeps12.. to play cricket amidst personal tragedy isn’t easy.: then to score runs, needs a tough mind.. your father will be proud young man! Salute! #KKRvKXIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 26, 2020

With this win, Kings XI Punjab have replaced Kolkata Knight Riders at fourth position in the points table and now have the upper hand in the playoff race over the chasing pack. KL Rahul’s team are yet to face Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in their matches but considering their recent form, they might finish in the final four.

